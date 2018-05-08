Público
Catalunya Rajoy convoca un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario para recurrir al TC la ley que permitiría investir a Puigdemont a distancia

El Gobierno acordará recurrir después del informe favorable a esa decisión que aprobó el Consejo de Estado.

GRAF8332. MADRID, 04/05/2018.- El presidente del Gobierno español, Mariano Rajoy, antes de la declaración institucional que ha pronunciado hoy en el Palacio de La Moncloa, después de que ETA, que asesinó a más de 850 personas, anunciara el jueves 'el fina

Mariano Rajoy antes de una declaración institucional en el Palacio de La Moncloa. EFE/Ángel Díaz

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha convocado para mañana una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo de Ministros para aprobar el recurso al Tribunal Constitucional (TC) contra la reforma de la ley de Presidencia aprobada por el Parlament que avala la investidura a distancia de un president.

Rajoy ha citado a sus ministros a las 11:00 horas en el Palacio de la Moncloa para tramitar ese recurso, que, previsiblemente, se presentará este mismo miércoles.

El Gobierno acordará recurrir al TC después del informe favorable a esa decisión que ayer aprobó el Consejo de Estado.

