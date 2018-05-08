El Ejército de Nigeria rescató y liberó a mil personas retenidas en los campos del grupo yihadista Boko Haram en el noreste del país, según informaron este martes fuentes militares.
Entre los liberados se encuentran mujeres, niños y jovénes que habían sido obligados por los yihadistas a entrar en las filas de su formación, según aseguró en un comunicado el portavoz del Ejército Texas Chukwuma.
La operación de rescate se produjo gracias a la colaboración de la fuerza militar multinacional conjunta formada entre 2015 por Nigeria, Camerún, Níger, Chad y Benin para combatir a la milicia islamista alrededor del lago Chad.
Boko Haram realiza secuestros frecuentes en la zona, sobre todo de adolescentes que usan en matrimonio forzosos y como esclavas sexuales, pero también como combatientes a las que obligan a inmolarse en ataques suicidas.
Más de 1.000 niños han sido secuestrados en el noreste de Nigeria por Boko Haram desde 2013, según publicó el pasado abril el Fondo de Naciones Unidas para la Infancia (Unicef).
El secuestro masivo más conocido del grupo yihadista fue el de abril de 2014 cuando tomó a más de 200 estudiantes en un colegio en Chibok, en el estado de Borno. Más de cien de esas niñas secuestradas han sido liberadas, pero 112 permanecen aún en cautiverio.
El 19 de febrero de este año el grupo yihadista volvió a intentar otro secuestro masivo en Dapchi, en el estado vecino de Yobe, donde secuestró a 113 estudiantes de una escuela de secundaria, de las que solo una chica permanece en cautiverio.
Boko Haram, que significa "la educación no islámica es pecado", lucha por imponer un Estado de corte islámico en Nigeria, país de mayoría musulmana en el norte y predominantemente cristiano en el sur.
Más de 20.000 personas han muerto desde el comienzo de la insurgencia yihadista en la zona en 2009.
