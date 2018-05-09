El excomisario de Policía Nacional José Villarejo, desde el pasado 5 de noviembre interno en la cárcel de Estremera por un presunto delito de corrupción, sufrió una reacción a medicamentos y, tras ser trasladado de urgencia a un hospital el pasado viernes, fue dado de alta el sábado por la tarde.
Fuentes del entorno del recluso han indicado que el excomisario ingresó en torno a mediodía del viernes en el servicio de Urgencias del hospital Gregorio Marañón de Madrid al sentir un dolor torácico.
Tras practicarle un cateterismo y realizarle los correspondientes electrocardiogramas, los facultativos descartaron que tuviera algún tipo de enfermedad coronaria, incluido el infarto de miocardio.
Una vez comprobado todo ello, Villarejo fue trasladado de nuevo en una ambulancia al centro penitenciario, donde está ingresado acusado de liderar una trama de corrupción que facilitaba la entrada a España de guineanos y su posterior legalización a través de sus empresas.
Finalmente, los servicios sanitarios consideraron que podría tratarse de una reacción medicamentosa, por lo que debería ir a consulta de alergias.
