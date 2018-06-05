El Club Bilderberg, al que llaman el “Gobierno del mundo en la sombra”, reúne este fin de semana a los líderes mundiales del ámbito político, empresarial y de los medios de comunicación , contará con la presencia de la ex vicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría.

Será la cuarta vez que Sáenz de Santamaría acude a la reunión, que este año se celebrará en Turín (Italia). Allí coincidirá con el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, que asiste por segunda vez, y los habituales Juan Luis Cebrián y Ana Botín, para tratar temas con el máximo secretismo posible, y al que los medios de comunicación no tienen acceso.



Santamaría ya estaba invitada a la reunión aunque se ha conocido ahora. Acudirá a la cita seis días después de la moción de censura que acabó con el Gobierno del Partido Popular, y tan solo dos días más tarde de que Mariano Rajoy dejara la presidencia del partido y convocara un congreso extraordinario para elegir a un sustituto, abriendo así una carrera por la sucesión. La presencia de Santamaría en Bilderberg la pone en el foco frente a otros candidatos como Núñez Feijóo.



Durante cuatro días, los 128 invitados confirmados de 23 países debatirán sobre temas como la desigualdad, la inteligencia artificial, los tratados de libre comercio, o el liderazgo mundial de Estados Unidos.

También están previstos debates sobre el auge del populismo en Europa, el futuro del mercado laboral, la computación cuántica en Rusia, Arabia Saudita e Irán y el mundo de la posverdad.

Henri de Castries volverá a dirigir los debates de este año, en los que participarán empresas como Google, Deutsche Bank, Vodafone, o los medios de comunicación The Washington Post, The Economist, o The Wall Street Journal.