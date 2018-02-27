Público
Detenido el secretario general de la CGT de Catalunya por una orden judicial pendiente

Ermengol Gassiot estaba en búsqueda y captura por no presentarse a declarar en el juicio tras las protestas contra el Plan Bolonia en 2013 en la Universitat Autònoma de Catalunya

El secretario general de CGT, Ermengol Gassiot. EUROPA PRESS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este martes al secretario general de la CGT, Ermengol Gassiot, por orden judicial ya que estaba en búsqueda y captura por no presentarse a declarar en el juicio por la ocupación del rectorado de la Universitat Autònoma de Catalunya (UAB) durante las protestas contra el Plan Bolonia en 2013, según fuentes policiales y del sindicato.

La detención se ha producido ante la sede de la Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya en Barcelona cuando tres encausados por estos hechos, entre ellos Gassiot, habían ido a entregar un escrito en el que un millar de personas del ámbito académico les daban apoyo.

A las 13 horas, Gassiot y otra encausada han sido detenidos y conducidos a la comisaría de Les Corts de los Mossos y según informaciones que ha facilitado el propio detenido, hasta este miércoles no pasará a disposición judicial, lo que para el sindicato es un "escarnio y castigo innecesario".

