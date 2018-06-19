Público
La diligencia judicial niega cualquier relación de Mediapro con el referéndum del 1-O

La compañía que preside Jaume Roures considera "un ataque deliberado contra la profesionalidad y la imagen del grupo" el hecho de que "se pretenda seguir vinculando la actividad de Mediacloud con el referéndum.

Edifici Imagina, sede de Mediapro, en Barcelona. / Mediapro

En una nota de prensa, Mediapro asegura que la diligencia judicial del registro que se efectuó el pasado 12 de junio en las instalaciones de su filial Mediacloud "desmiente cualquier vinculación" de esta empresa con el referéndum del 1 de octubre.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional registraron la pasada semana los servidores de la Administració Oberta de Catalunya (AOC) de la Generalitat alojados en Mediacloud, empresa dedicada a la prestación de servicios de 'hosting' informático (alquiler de espacio en la nube), en el marco de una investigación abierta por el referéndum independentista.

En un comunicado hecho público este lunes, Mediapro afirma que la Policía Nacional "no encontró ningún vínculo" entre la empresa Mediacloud y las actividades investigadas por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de Barcelona en relación al referéndum del 1-0.

En este sentido, la compañía que preside Jaume Roures considera "un ataque deliberado contra la profesionalidad y la imagen del grupo" el hecho de que "se pretenda seguir vinculando la actividad de Mediacloud con el referéndum.

"El Grupo seguirá denunciando en todas las instancias posibles estas actuaciones y emprenderá las acciones legales que estime oportunas para preservar su imagen y reputación", advierte Mediapro.

