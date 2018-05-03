Público
Catalunya Educación asegura haber detectado 24 casos de "adoctrinamiento político" y "humillación a menores" en escuelas catalanas

El Ministerio cita a padres que han denunciado "charlas de independentismo radical" y "uso político de los separatistas"

Diada Nacional de Catalunya de 2014, semanas antes de la consulta del 9N. JORDI BEDOS

El Ministerio de Educación asegura haber detectado 24 casos de "adoctrinamiento político" y "humillación a menores" en escuelas catalanas tras la celebración del referéndum del 1-O, informa La Vanguardia.

El Ministerio ha enviado un requerimiento a la Conselleria del ramo para que “proceda a restaurar los derechos conculcados y depure responsabilidades entre los responsables”, según el diario catalán, que cita el caso de la madre de una menor de 4º de Secundaria que protestó debido a que en algunas clases dan "charlas de independentismo radical", según la denunciante.

"Desde que comenzó el curso se han hecho tres huelgas sin contar los parones del profesorado en plenas clases por protestar en contra del Gobierno español”, ha denunciado la madre, explica el Ministerio en un comunicado que recoge las quejas de madres y padres cuyos hijos estudian en centros escolares catalanes.

Los padres critican el "uso político de los separatistas" y piden que se tomen medidas “ante este disparate”. Según estos, añade el comunicado, una maestra le dijo a una alumna que "España roba a Catalunya".

Supuestamente, en otros casos habrían aprovechado actos infantiles para protestar por el encarcelamiento de los Jordis y para movilizar a los alumnos en protestas, asegura Educación.

Estas quejas llegan después de que nueve profesores del IES El Palau de Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona) fuesen acusados de realizar comentarios en clase criticando la actuación policial el 1-O, pese a la "humillación", según la denuncia, que sabían que podían causar a alumnos hijos de agentes de la Guardia Civil. Todos ellos han sido denunciados por la Fiscalía de Delitos de Odio.

