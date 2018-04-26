El TC suspende la candidatura de Puigdemont

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) veta una posible investidura de Carles Puigdemont. El alto tribunal ha admitido a trámite este jueves el recurso que presentó en enero el Gobierno central contra la decisión del presidente del Parlamento, Roger Torrent, de designar a Puigdemont como candidato a la investidura. La admisión a trámite del recurso conlleva la suspensión automática de la decisión de Torrent, de acuerdo con el artículo 161.2 de la Constitución, que permite al Gobierno impugnar las resoluciones de los órganos autonómicos recurridas ante el TC.
La investidura de Puigdemont, en realidad, ya quedó paralizada en enero. Entonces, el TC no admitió a trámite automáticamente el recurso del Gobierno central —hecho no muy habitual—, pero sí que dictó unas estrictas medidas cautelares —que Puigdemont estuviera presente físicamente en el pleno y que tuviera permiso explícito del Tribunal Supremo para acudir— que imposibilitaban en la práctica la investidura. El presidente del Parlamento, Roger Torrent, aplazó posteriormente el pleno hasta que el Constitucional dictaminara sobre la admisión del recurso.
[Habrá ampliación]
