El Ejército rectifica y permitirá el acceso a los archivos de la Guerra Civil

La polémica medida que impedía el acceso se venía aplicando desde principios de abril y afectaba en especial al Archivo General Militar de Ávila, organismo de referencia para el estudio de la Guerra Civil española.

Un estudioso consulta un documento en la Archivo General Militar de Ávila.- EFE

El Ejército de Tierra ha tenido a bien rectificar y dará marcha atrás en su decisión de impedir el acceso de estudiosos e investigadores a todo el material histórico que pudiera tener el sello de secreto o confidencial, sin importar su antigüedad u origen, según avanza El País.

La polémica medida, que se venía aplicando desde principios de abril, habría provocado indignación entre archiveros e historiadores y afectaba en especial al Archivo General Militar de Ávila, organismo de referencia para el estudio de la Guerra Civil española.

Se trata de toda la documentación clasificada con marcas de 'secreto' o 'reservado' anterior a la Ley de Secretos Oficiales de 1968, según explicaba IU este miércoles en una nota de prensa, en la que critica esta "involución en la transparencia" puesta en marcha por el Estado Mayor del Ejército, con la "colaboración necesaria" del Ministerio de Defensa.

Pues bien, en una nota difundida esta tarde, el Ejército de Tierra asegura que “desde el Estado Mayor se van a dar instrucciones oportunas al Instituto de Historia y Cultura Militar para subsanar” la situación creada por la orden restrictiva y que, “en consecuencia, los fondos documentales seguirán disponible para su consulta en las mismas condiciones” en que lo estaban hasta el mes pasado. El Ejército de Tierra incluso pide disculpas, al agregar que “lamenta los inconvenientes que esta decisión haya podido causar en el ámbito de la investigación histórica”.

