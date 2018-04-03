El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar clausurará este jueves en Valencia el segundo Foro #IDEASFAES, organizado por la Fundación FAES bajo el título "La Comunidad Valenciana ante el nacionalismo catalán".
Aznar analizará "la presión nacionalista en la Comunidad Valenciana en diversas manifestaciones, como el deslizamiento educativo y cultural hacia el relato catalanista", ha informado la fundación en un comunicado. Asimismo, se repasarán "los casos del País Vasco y Catalunya para señalar la estrategia política que subyace bajo la ideología nacionalista".
El acto, que será inaugurado a las 10.00 horas por el director de FAES, Javier Zarzalejos, se desarrollará en un hotel de la ciudad y contará con la participación de expertos en educación, pedagogía, derecho, filosofía y comunicación. Entre otros, intervendrá el catedrático de Filología y exdirector del Instituto Cervantes Jon Juaristi y el doctor en Filosofía y Ciencias de la Educación y especialista en política educativa en el modelo autonómico Jaime Foces.
También se contará con la presencia del presidente del Colegio Oficial de Pedagogos y Psicopedagogos de la Comunitat, Enrique Castillejo, y de la periodista y experta en comunicación corporativa Tania de la Torre.
Esta es la segunda ocasión en que el Foro #IDEASFAES se celebra en la Comunitat Valenciana, después de que el pasado octubre tuviera lugar una primera edición sobre educación y sanidad que también clausuró Aznar. Con estos actos, la Fundación quiere impulsar la descentralización de sus actividades, orientándolas también al ámbito autonómico.
