El Gobierno anuncia que levantará el 155 cuando el nuevo Govern tome posesión

El ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, ha avanzado que el Gobierno central levantará de forma inmediata la aplicación del artículo 155 en Catalunya en el momento en que tome posesión el nuevo Govern designado este martes por el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.
En declaraciones en los pasillos del Congreso, Catalá ha recordado que el Ejecutivo siempre había reclamado que se nombrara unos consellers "que pudieran ocupar legalmente sus funciones". Torra ha desbloqueado la formación del Govern con el nombramiento de cuatro consellers sin causas pendientes con la Justicia.
Fuentes del Gobierno han reivindicado su "firmeza y determinación" para defender la legalidad, lo que creen que ha permitido que Catalunya pueda contar a partir de ahora con un Govern "en condiciones de cumplir sus obligaciones y atender sus responsabilidades".
Cs pide mantener el 155
Por su parte, Ciudadanos ha exigido al Ejecutivo mantener el 155 o aprobar uno pese al anuncio de Torra y el nuevo Govern. El secretario general de la formación naranja, José Manuel Villegas, ha acusado al president de forzar el enfrentamiento con el Estado y luego pretender que haya normalidad para que se levante el 155.
"No podemos caer los demócratas en los juegos de los separatistas y tenemos que tener una postura firme de mantenimiento del 155 por los menos en aspectos fundamentales", ha recalcado en declaraciones a periodistas en el Congreso.
Así, Villegas ha reiterado la necesidad de que el Gobierno central siga controlando los Mossos d'Esquadra, las finanzas de la Generalitat, la educación y la política exterior. Para ello ha defendido que PP, PSOE y Cs acuerden la extensión del 155 para que Torra "no se salga con la suya". Además, ha confiado en que, con motivo de la moción de censura de PSOE, nadie vaya a mercadear con la unidad de España a cambio de un voto.
