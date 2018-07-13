"Ni lo consideramos". Así se expresó la portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá este viernes, al ser preguntada en reiteradas ocasiones por el caso Corinna, que implica presuntamente al rey emérito Juan Carlos I en varios escándalos de evasión fiscal.
Celaá, a quien se le ha visto visiblemente incómoda con este tema, se limitó a añadir que "afortunadamente" esto hecho no afecta al actual jefe del Estado, Felipe VI, y que eran "grabaciones antiguas".
A la escueta respuesta de la portavoz, se unió otra igual de breve por parte de la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, que aseguró que la Agencia Tributaria no podía desvelar si iba a abrir una investigación sobre los hechos que afectan al juez emérito.
"La Agencia Tributaria, por ley, no habla de contribuyentes, ni expedientes ni investigaciones", fueron sus únicas palabras sobre este asunto.
Tampoco hubo un posicionamiento claro sobre la comisión de investigación sobre este tema solicitada por Unidos Podemos e Izquierda Unida, pero fuentes consultadas del Ejecutivo apuntan que, de darse explicaciones, se hará en la Comisión de Secretos Oficiales.
Amnistía fiscal
Por otra parte, la ministra también anunció que el Gobierno no va a publicar los nombres de los contribuyentes que se acogieron a la amnistía fiscal de 2012, en contra de lo que había exigido el ahora presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, cuando estaba en la oposición.
Montero explicó que la ley no permite con carácter retroactivo una modificación de tipo fiscal, aunque admitió que habían estudiado esta posibilidad de hacer pública la lista, en la que se sospecha que también podría estar el rey emérito.
La ministra de Hacienda lo que sí anunció es que de cara a futuras amnistía fiscales -aunque precisó que no están en la agenda del Gobierno hacer ninguna- se propondrá la modificación de la ley para que sí se conozcan las persona que se puedan acoger a dicha amnistía.
Montero justificó la petición de Sánchez en la oposición, pero concluyó que no hay "cobertura jurídica" para poder hacerlo, por lo que se descarta que se vayan a conocer a quiénes se beneficiaron de la amnistía fiscal aprobada por el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy.
