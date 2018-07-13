El Gobierno obligará a las empresas a cumplir con la cuota de igualdad entre hombres y mujeres 

El Gobierno obligará a empresas a tener igual presencia de hombres y mujeres. La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha explicado que ha tomado la decisión de obligar a las sociedades y a las empresas a tener una presencia equilibrada de hombres y mujeres en sus consejos. "Está en la pista de salida del debate político en el Congreso de los Diputados", ha asegurado.
"Ninguna empresa puede funcionar sin la cualificación, sin el punto de vista y sin el poder de las mujeres", ha declarado Calvo en su discurso de clausura de la II edición del Programa "Women to Watch" para apoyar a mujeres directivas que se convertirán en consejeras.
Además, ha pedido la complicidad y comprensión de los hombres para lograr "feminizar el poder" también en el sector privado, donde espera que para el año 2023 los consejos de dirección sean paritarios. Ha asegurado que es en este ámbito privado donde "necesitamos remover más obstáculos, porque lo público tiene que dar ejemplo y lo hace".
Para "feminizar el poder" es fundamental que los hombres "escuchen", porque en su inmensa mayoría son "personas decentes que entienden que las relaciones han cambiado" frente a una minoría "antidemocrática y violenta".
"Necesitamos hombres cómplices. Las mujeres llevamos toda nuestra vida escuchándoles (...); hemos sido esposas, madres, hijas, hemos estado constantemente tuteladas en el patriarcado por un varón. Sabemos perfectamente cómo funcionan; no es especial habilidad psicológica, pero no sé yo si los hombres saben cómo funcionamos las mujeres porque para eso hace falta que nos escuchen", ha zanjado.
Para que pueda ser una realidad, la vicepresidenta ha pedido la "unión de fuerzas", la "complicidad de todas en la política y fuera de ella, incluso entre diferentes posiciones ideológicas" y la "comprensión rigurosa" de "todos los varones que puedan intervenir en este debate".
