Miguel Ángel Flores ingresa este viernes en la cárcel que elija por la tragedia del Madrid Arena, una entrada que se produce cinco años después de la muerte de las cinco jóvenes y tras la confirmación del Tribunal Supremo de la pena a cuatro años de cárcel.
El ingreso se produce tras concluirse el plazo máximo para su entrada. Al tratarse de un ingreso en libertad, puede elegir cualquier centro penitenciario español. Se desconoce su elección.
Ya duermen entre rejas Francisco del Amo, responsable de Madrid Espacios y Congresos S.A. (Madridec); Santiago Rojo, director general de Diviertt; y Miguel Ángel Morcillo. Del Amo, que fue condenado a tres años de cárcel, pasará su condena en la prisión madrileña de Navalcarnero, mientras que los otros dos en Alcalá Meco.
El Tribunal Supremo confirmó recientemente la condena a Flores como autor responsable de cinco delitos de homicidio y catorce de lesiones por imprudencia grave por lo sucedido la madrugada del 1 de noviembre de 2012. Además, el tribunal le inhabilitó para el ejercicio profesional de cualquier actividad en relación con la organización y celebración de eventos durante el tiempo de la condena.
La sentencia concluyó que Flores vendió más entradas de las permitidas y que, tanto él como el resto de los responsables de la organización y seguridad, "no solo no evitaron riesgos, sino que los crearon y los permitieron".
Ante los magistrados del Supremo, el abogado del promotor de la fiesta culpó al Ayuntamiento de Madrid de la falta de seguridad y de las deficiencias del recinto.
