Magdalena Valerio reunirá a patronal y sindicatos para cambiar "ya" la reforma laboral

La ministra de Trabajo ha asegurado que la reforma laboral ha propiciado precariedad y devaluación salarial y ha abogado por ponerse "manos a la obra" para modificar al menos "los aspectos fundamentales" que se consideran "más negativos".

La nueva ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio durante la toma de toma de posesión de su cargo. / EFE

La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, ha asegurado este viernes que comenzará a trabajar "inmediatamente" en modificar la reforma laboral y ha avanzado que, con este propósito, tiene pendiente cerrar un encuentro con sindicatos y patronal.

En una entrevista en la Cadena SER, Valerio ha asegurado que la reforma laboral ha propiciado precariedad y devaluación salarial, por lo que ha abogado por ponerse "manos a la obra" para modificar al menos "los aspectos fundamentales" que se consideran "más negativos".

"Inmediatamente es ya", ha afirmado, y ha añadido que pretende cerrar un encuentro con los agentes sociales y económicos para empezar a trabajar "cuanto antes" porque "el tema lo merece".

Valerio ha subrayado la necesidad de recuperar la "metodología habitual" de abordar las cuestiones laborales y de Seguridad Social, "que es la mesa de diálogo social", con los sindicatos más representativos (CCOO y UGT) y los empresarios (CEOE y Cepyme), y prestando atención a otras asociaciones que defienden los intereses de los trabajadores y pensionistas.

