El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha destacado este miércoles las cosas "bonitas" de la política que le reconfortan el dedicarse a ella mientras que ha asegurado que de otras que no lo son tanto, no se acuerda de ninguna.

Rajoy ha viajado a Burgos para presidir diversos actos, entre ellos la firma de dos acuerdos para la puesta en marcha de la ampliación del Museo de esta ciudad y la rehabilitación integral del antiguo Hospital de la Concepción.

En su intervención tras la firma de estos acuerdos ha recalcado que se trataba de "un acto muy bonito, de los que reconfortan a uno personalmente y le dan sentido a dedicarse a la actividad pública".

"Hay cosas más bonitas, como ésta, y otras que no lo son tanto y no me acuerdo de ninguna", ha bromeado.