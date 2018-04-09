Salvador Perelló, el profesor de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) que ha reconocido que filtró documentos del máster de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, a eldiario.es, asegura que cumplió con su obligación como funcionario y rechaza que tenga que ver "con una operación política".
Perelló ha explicado este lunes a la cadena SER que le llegó a su casillero del despacho "un sobre con fotocopias de varias cosas", entre las que estaban los documentos filtrados y los pantallazos de la intranet de la universidad. El profesor de la URJC ha relatado que los estudió y analizó con calma para comprobar que eran ciertos y después se los dio a la prensa.
Perelló, militante del PSOE, ha asegurado que "no conoce" ni al portavoz del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, ni al secretario general socialista, Pedro Sánchez, con los que "nunca" ha hablado "ni en persona ni por mensaje".
Insiste en que esto no tiene "nada que ver con una operación política": "Soy un funcionario que está cumpliendo con su obligación".
Estudia acciones legales
El profesor ha explicado que hoy se verá con sus abogados para decidir si emprende acciones judiciales contra el diario El Mundo y el periodista que firma la información publicada este domingo, titulada "Un militante del PSOE resentido con el PP destapó el 'caso Cifuentes'".
Perelló dice que accedió a hablar en conversación privada con el periodista, pero nunca a una entrevista y que sus declaraciones se han publicado sin su autorización.
También estudia Perelló emprender acciones contra aquellos del PP que le están difamando y no descarta, si lo citan, acudir a la posible comisión de investigación de la Asamblea que Ciudadanos quiere poner en marcha.
Durante la convención del PP en Sevilla, el portavoz del Gobierno de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, anunció ayer que pedirán explicaciones al PSOE por la "trama delictiva" que ha "urdido" un militante socialista contra Cifuentes con las informaciones sobre su máster.
