Màxim Huerta no se plantea dimitir: "Mis obligaciones tributarias están al corriente"

Màxim Huerta ha dicho que sus responsabilidades con Hacienda están al corriente de pago. El titular de la cartera de Cultura y Deporte ha reconocido en una entrevista con Onda Cero que no se plantea dimitir porque este asunto no afecta a tu tarea como ministro.
"Estoy al corriente con Hacienda desde hace diez años", ha dicho Huerta después de que esta mañana El Confidencial publicara que defraudó al fisco una cantidad total de 218.332 euros con una sociedad que constituyó en el año 2006 cuando trabajaba en televisión.
El expresentador ha admitido que "aceptó su responsabilidad como ciudadano" y pagó la sanción impuesta por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM), un total de 243.000 euros incluyendo recargos e intereses por los tres ejercicios fiscales.
Se espera su comparecencia en las dependencias del Ministerio a lo largo de esta mañana de miércoles para explicarse sobre el asunto. Además, el jefe de Gobierno Pedro Sánchez se ha puesto en contacto con él por lo que se presupone que no estaba el tanto aunque Huerta dice que el presidente sabe como "camina" y por eso confió en él.
