Memoria histórica Los hermanos Lapeña, fusilados por el franquismo, serán exhumados del Valle de los Caídos 

Forenses, arqueólogos y técnicos de Patrimonio Nacional van a derribar el muro que impide penetrar en el osario de la Cripta del Sepulcro para analizar estos cadáveres.

Valle de los Caídos - AFP

Dos años después de que el juzgado del Escorial sentenciara la exhumación de los cuerpos de dos víctimas del franquismo enterradas en el Valle de los Caídos, forenses y arqueólogos van a derribar el muro que impide penetrar en el osario de la Cripta del Sepulcro para analizar estos cadáveres. Se ignora la situación arquitectónica de esa zona en la que están ubicados los restos de los hermanos Lapeña, fusilados por el franquismo. 

El próximo lunes, un equipo de forenses, arqueólogos y técnicos de Patrimonio Nacional van a recorrer los 100 metros que separan la entrada del templo de la Cripta del Sepulcro, pasando por las tumbas de Franco y José Antonio. Eduardo Sanz, abogado de la familia, ha dicho que estamos ante un momento histórico.

