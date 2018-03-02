Público
Memoria Pública El eurodiputado de Podemos Miguel Urbán recibe amenazas de muerte durante una visita al Valle de los Caídos

Cinco europarlamentarios se han desplazado este viernes al monumento franquista de El Escorial para "dar a conocer internacionalmente la situación de impunidad en el Estado español" con los crímenes del franquismo.

Los eurodiputados durante la visita este viernes al Valle de los Caídos.

El eurodiputado de Podemos Miguel Urbán ha recibido amenazas de muerte durante una visita que varios parlamentarios europeos han hecho la mañana de este viernes al Valle de los Caídos (El Escorial) para "dar a conocer internacionalmente la situación de impunidad en el Estado español" con los crímenes del franquismo.

La visita ha sido impulsada por el grupo de Memoria Histórica del Parlamento Europeo y Podemos y a ella han asistido, además de Urbán, los eurodiputados españoles Javier Couso, Ana Miranda (BNG) e Izaskun Bilbao (PNV) y los extranjeros Martin Schirdewan (Die Linke), Stelios Kouloglou (Syriza), Ana Gomes (PS-S&D) y Antonio Marinho e Pinto (Partido Democrático Republicano-ALDE).

Tal y como han denunciado en sus cuentas de Twitter tanto Miguel Urbán como Izaskun Bilbao, al salir del recinto del Valle de Cuelgamuros, uno de los ultras que se encontraban en el lugar para sabotear la visita ha hecho un gesto de amenaza de muerte al eurodiputado de Podemos, que posteriormente ha hecho una denuncia ante la Guardia Civil.

Los eurodiputados ofrecerán una rueda de prensa en el Congreso de los Diputados para informar de la visita a las 13.30 horas.

También la europarlamentaria del BNG Ana Miranda ha denunciado los insultos por parte de un grupo de falangistas que ha recibido la delegación durante la visita.

