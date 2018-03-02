El eurodiputado de Podemos Miguel Urbán ha recibido amenazas de muerte durante una visita que varios parlamentarios europeos han hecho la mañana de este viernes al Valle de los Caídos (El Escorial) para "dar a conocer internacionalmente la situación de impunidad en el Estado español" con los crímenes del franquismo.
La visita ha sido impulsada por el grupo de Memoria Histórica del Parlamento Europeo y Podemos y a ella han asistido, además de Urbán, los eurodiputados españoles Javier Couso, Ana Miranda (BNG) e Izaskun Bilbao (PNV) y los extranjeros Martin Schirdewan (Die Linke), Stelios Kouloglou (Syriza), Ana Gomes (PS-S&D) y Antonio Marinho e Pinto (Partido Democrático Republicano-ALDE).
Tal y como han denunciado en sus cuentas de Twitter tanto Miguel Urbán como Izaskun Bilbao, al salir del recinto del Valle de Cuelgamuros, uno de los ultras que se encontraban en el lugar para sabotear la visita ha hecho un gesto de amenaza de muerte al eurodiputado de Podemos, que posteriormente ha hecho una denuncia ante la Guardia Civil.
Estamos en la visita internacional de #EuropaPorLaMemoriaHistórica con eurodiputados de varios grupos del Parlamento Europeo.— Miguel Urbán Crespo (@MiguelUrban) 2 de marzo de 2018
En la basílica del Valle de Los Caídos he recibido amenazas. No dejaremos nunca de trabajar para acabar con la impunidad y pedir justicia✊
#EuropaPorLaMemoriaHistórica Inconcebible. Al salir de Cuelgamuros un ultra amenaza de muerte a @MiguelUrban. Se lo comunicaremos a @Antonio_Tajani y a @TimmermansEU. A ver en que queda la denuncia que acaba de poner.— Izaskun Bilbao (@IzaskunBilbaoB) 2 de marzo de 2018
Los eurodiputados ofrecerán una rueda de prensa en el Congreso de los Diputados para informar de la visita a las 13.30 horas.
También la europarlamentaria del BNG Ana Miranda ha denunciado los insultos por parte de un grupo de falangistas que ha recibido la delegación durante la visita.
Eurodeputad@s do grupo de Memória Histórica hoxe no Val dos Caidos, a fosa máis grande de Europa, outra das aberracións que deixou o franquismo. Fomos insultados dentro por falanxistas. Non ao #FranquismoPostFranco pic.twitter.com/LrE9vLlNx8— Ana Miranda (@anamirandapaz) 2 de marzo de 2018
