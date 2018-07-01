Público
Migración Garzón: "La Unión Europea ha sido dócil frente a los discursos racistas"

El coordinador Federal de Izquierda Unida ha criticado el acuerdo sobre migración alcanzado entre los países miembros de la UE.

El líder de IU, Alberto Garzón, durante la primera reunión de la Coordinadora Federal del partido tras la formación del nuevo Gobierno del PSOE.EFE/Fernando Alvarado

El coordinador Federal de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, ha criticado el acuerdo sobre migración alcanzado esta semana en el Consejo Europeo. "La Unión Europea ha sido dócil frente a los discursos racistas de la extrema derecha. Esto es un símbolo muy preocupante para el futuro", ha dicho.

Así lo ha manifestado este sábado el líder de IU en la rueda de prensa previa a la reunión de la Coordinadora Federal de la formación. "Estamos muy preocupados por la deriva de la UE, esto es gravísimo", ha señalado en referencia al acuerdo sobre migración.

En la misma línea, ha añadido que ante el "drama" que está sucediendo en las aguas del Mediterráneo y las personas que "están huyendo" de los países de origen se ha firmado un acuerdo que, a su juicio, "es el mejor posible" para la extrema derecha, "porque no compromete a los partidos antimigración".

"Frente a ese problema se esperaría que los países democráticos pudieran dar una respuesta contundente. Sin embargo, cuando sales Consejo Europeo con un acuerdo que es del agrado de la extrema derecha, evidentemente tenemos un problema como países desarrollados", ha lamentado Garzón.

