Muere el ex fiscal general del Estado Jesús Cardenal a los 88 años 

El ex fiscal general del Estado Jesús Cardenal ha muerto este lunes en Madrid a los 88 años, según informa la Fiscalía General del Estado.
Cardenal dirigió el Ministerio Fiscal desde mayo de 1997 hasta abril de 2004, durante los gobiernos presididos por José María Aznar.
"La Fiscalía General desea transmitir su más sentido pésame a la familia por esta pérdida en nombre de todo el Ministerio Público, al que dedicó toda su carrera profesional durante más de cuarenta años", señala en un comunicado en el que recuerda la trayectoria de Cardenal.
Antes de llegar al cargo, Cardenal fue fiscal de la Audiencia Provincial de Bilbao y fiscal jefe del Tribunal Superior de Justicia del País Vasco.
Desde la Fiscalía General del Estado defendió en 1998 oponerse a la petición de extradición de Augusto Pinochet formulada por el juez Baltasar Garzón y en 2002 interpuso ante el Tribunal Supremo la demanda de ilegalización de Batasuna.
