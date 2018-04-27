Público
Público

Encuesta del CIS Los partidarios de un Estado que reconozca la independencia caen al 36% en Catalunya

El anterior sondeo del CIS, previo a las elecciones catalanas del 21-D, reflejó un apoyo del 44% de los entrevistados

Manifestación en Barcelona de la Diada. / EFE

Los partidarios de un Estado en el que se reconozca a las comunidades autónomas la posibilidad de alcanzar la independencia cayó, entre finales de diciembre y durante el mes de enero de este año, al 36,4% en Catalunya, según la última encuesta del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).

La encuesta postelectoral de Catalunya, elaborada a partir de 2.450 entrevistas realizadas entre el 28 de diciembre de 2017 y el 25 de enero de 2018, ha sido publicada hoy por el CIS.

Si en el anterior sondeo preelectoral del CIS, previo a las elecciones catalanas del pasado 21 de diciembre, quienes defendían reconocer a las autonomías la capacidad de convertirse en un Estado independiente sumaban el 44%, ahora ese porcentaje ha pasado a ser el 36,4%.

Sigue siendo aún el porcentaje más numeroso, seguido de quienes abogan por un Estado que permita "mayor autonomía que en la actualidad", un 25,9%, también por debajo del 29,7% registrado antes del 21D.

A continuación se sitúan los partidarios de un Estado de las autonomías "como en la actualidad", con un 23,8%, porcentaje significativamente superior al 12,4% de unos meses atrás. 

