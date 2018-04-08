El abogado Enrique Santiago ha sido elegido nuevo secretario general del PCE, y sustituirá a José Luis Centella al frente del partido en una votación en el Comité Central que se ha llevado a cabo en la mañana de este pasado sábado. En ella, Santiago obtuvo 82 votos a favor y uno en contra, tal como recoge Mundo Obrero.
En sus primeras declaraciones a ese medio, Santiago recordó que "el PCE fue el partido que defendió la legalidad republicana frente al golpe militar de Franco, el que garantizó la llegada y consolidación de la democracia" y que hoy es un "patido que sigue siendo trascendente en la construcción de un bloque histórico de alianzas sociales y políticas que permitan que nuestro pueblo disfrute de los derechos sociales, económicos, civiles y políticos que le sistema hoy dáa les niega".
Tras su elección, Santiago propuso la nueva dirección política que le acompañará en los próximos tres años y que está formada por el presidente del PCE, José Luis Centella, y un secretariado formado por 12 personas que tendrán responsabilidades distintas en áreas como Internacional, trabajo, feminismo o área ideológica, entre otras.
Santiago tiene una larga trayectoria política. Entre 1990 y 1992 fue secretario general de la Unión de Juventudes Comunistas de España (UJCE), fue miembro de los órganos de dirección de IU y del PCE. A partir de 2008 fue responsable de la Secretaría para la Refundación y movimientos sociales.
Como abogado tuvo también una larga trayectoria, destacando su etapa como secretario general de CEAR (Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refuigiado), formó parte de la acusación contra el ex dictador Augusto Pinochet, acusado de crímenes contra la humanidad y partició activamente en las negociaciones de paz entre el Gobierno colombiano y las FARC, entre otras acciones.
Según recoge Cuarto Poder, la nueva comisión política, que se reunirá una vez al mes, estará formada por: Sira Rego, Clara Alonso, María José Bravo, Marga Ferré, Remedios García, Eva García Sempere, Noemí García, Agustina Guglielmetti, Alejandra Matallanas, Alba Martínez, Ana Mata, Maite Mola, yolanda Rodríguez, Dolores Ruiz, Dolores Sánchez, Margarita Sanz, Anabel Segado, Cristina Simó, Isabel Salud, Jaime Aja, Felipe Alcaraz, Rene Benedicto, Manuel Castro, Andrés Díez, Alberto Garzón, Daniel Gismero, Ismael González, Miguel López, Miguel Llorente, José Manuel Mariscal, Sergio Mesa, Javier Moreno, José Manuel Pineda, Eddy Sánchez, Fernándo Sánchez, Carlos Vázquez y Eduardo Zorrilla.
Por su parte, el Secretariado lo conformarán el secretrio general, el Presidente, los secretarios generales del PCM (Alvaro Aguilera) y el de la UJCE Xavi García), y los responsables de las distintas áreas: de Institucional, Clara Alonso, Ideológica, Javier Moreno, de Internacional, José Manuel Pineda, de Convergencia, Yolanda Rodríguez, de Interna, Fernando Sánchez, de Movimiento Obrero, Anabel Segado, de Feminismo, Cristina Simó y de Externa, Carlos Vázquez.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>