Pedro Sánchez y Ana Pastor intentan consensuar la actividad parlamentaria

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, realizó este jueves su primera visita institucional a la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, en un encuentro que pretendió ser discreto al no estar anunciado previamente ni en la agenda del Gobierno ni en la del Congreso.
El motivo oficial del encuentro era preparar los actos del 40 aniversario de la Constitución que se conmemoran el próximo 6 de diciembre, pero durante la reunión se abordó también el calendario parlamentario que se avecina y la celebración de los próximos plenos, según fuentes consultadas.
En la Presidencia de la Cámara Baja había cierta preocupación por la intención del Ejecutivo de enviar una batería de propuestas y decretos de forma inmediata en un periodo que no suele ser hábil. Por parte del Gobierno, había también interés en conseguir la complicidad de la Mesa del Congreso para no dilatar los plazos de tramitación de las propuestas y que la actividad legislativa de la Cámara fuese más fluida que en los últimos dos años.
La reunión se celebró en el despacho de la presidenta de la Cámara Baja y se prolongó durante una hora y media, en la que Pastor informó al presidente del Gobierno de los preparativos que ya estaban en marcha para dicha celebración. Además, el presidente también quería realizar alguna propuesta para incluir en el programa de actos.
A la salida, Sánchez no quiso hacer declaraciones ante los medios de comunicación, y se limitó a decir que la reunión había ido “muy bien” y a confirmar que se abordó la celebración del aniversario constitucional.
Fuentes de La Moncloa indicaron que no está prevista otra reunión en breve con el presidente del Senado, y que este encuentro se había precipitado por el interés de la presidenta de la Cámara Baja de coordinar con el nuevo Gobierno los preparativos en los que ya se está trabajando. De hecho, a la vuelta del verano se intensificarán los actos de la celebración del 40 aniversario, que culminarán con la recepción oficial del próximo 6 de diciembre.
