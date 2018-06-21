El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá el próximo martes, 26 de junio, en Berlín con la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, y se desplazará a Lisboa el día 2 de julio para entrevistarse con el primer ministro portugués, Antonio Costa.
El Ejecutivo ha informado de esos próximos encuentros de Sánchez en el marco de la ronda de contactos que prevé mantener con varios líderes europeos.
En principio, se había previsto que la próxima semana se reuniera con Costa en la capital lusa, pero finalmente será el 2 de julio cuando tenga lugar ese encuentro.
Sánchez y Merkel se reunirán el martes en la sede de la Cancillería alemana en un encuentro en el que, además de analizar diversos asuntos de carácter bilateral, abordarán la agenda de la cumbre de líderes de la UE que se celebrará los días 28 y 29 de junio en Bruselas
