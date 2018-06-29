El periodista Andrés Gil, muy cerca de ser nombrado nuevo presidente de RTVE

El periodista Andrés Gil (Madrid, 1973) está muy cerca de ser el nuevo presidente de RTVE. PSOE y Podemos están a punto de cerrar un acuerdo, según ha afirmado Pablo Iglesias en Antena 3: "Parece que finalmente el acuerdo será con Andrés Gil. En la negociación ha habido una cuestión que ha quedado clara desde el principio: TVE tiene que dejar de ser un aparato de propaganda del partido que gobierne".
Gil, actualmente redactor redactor jefe de política de eldiario.es, ha sido propuesto por Podemos para el puesto. Su nombre se ha impuesto como tercera vía después de que PSOE y Podemos manejaran otros nombres sobre los que no hubo acuerdo. El PSOE propuso al también periodista Arsenio Escolar, exdirector del diario 20Minutos y Podemos apostaba por Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de Público. Ninguno de los dos concitó el consenso que finalmente sí ha suscitado Gil.
Iglesias ha destacado que todos ellos son "excelentes profesionales" y ha insistido en que a pesar de la elección de una cúpula interina para RTVE, tras el decreto ley impulsado por el Gobierno, "ha quedado claro que tiene que haber un concurso público" en el futuro. Ese concurso, ha continuado, "es fundamental para que RTVE deje de ser un aparato de propaganda" y sea independiente.
Ahora los dos partidos están obligados a llegar a la mayoría absoluta en la votación prevista para la próxima semana en el Congreso para que el nombramiento sea efectivo.
Tras aprobar el Gobierno el pasado viernes el decreto ley para la renovación urgente y temporal del Consejo de Administración de RTVE, los grupos políticos ultiman los nombres de los diez consejeros —y de entre ellos el presidente— que habrán de elegir las Cortes: cuatro el Senado y seis el Congreso.
De aquí al lunes habrán de conocerse los nombres de los nueve consejeros restantes, ya que el mismo lunes por la tarde la Cámara Baja celebrará el primer Pleno extraordinario para su elección. El Senado lo hará el martes.
El proceso ha de culminar el día 8 de julio, ya que el decreto establece un plazo de 15 días naturales para la renovación, lo que ha obligado a las Cámaras a una tramitación acelerada y a los grupos a unas negociaciones contrarreloj.
Gil es redactor jefe de política de Eldiario.es, ha trabajado en El País, en Prisa Revistas y en el diario ADN.
