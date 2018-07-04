Público
Políticos presos Junqueras, Romeva y los 'Jordis' ingresan en la prisión de Lledoners

Los cuatro políticos independentistas permanecerán en el módulo de ingresos, donde se les someterá a revisiones médicas y a entrevistas del equipo del centro penitenciario, antes de que se les asignen sus celdas definitivas.

04/07/2018.- Efectivos del cuerpo de los Mossos d´Esquadra durante el traslado este mediodía desde el centro penitenciario de Brians 2, al centro penitenciario de Ledoners en Sant Joan de Vilatorrada (Barcelona), de los presos Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sánchez

Efectivos del cuerpo de los Mossos d´Esquadra durante el traslado este mediodía desde el centro penitenciario de Brians 2, al centro penitenciario de Ledoners en Sant Joan de Vilatorrada (Barcelona).- EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, el exconseller Raül Romeva, el diputado de JxCAT y exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, han llegado ya a la prisión de Lledoners, en Sant Joan de Vilatorrada (Barcelona), en la que quedarán ingresados.

Según ha podido comprobar Efe, la comitiva de los Mossos d'Esquadra que transportaba a Junqueras, Romeva y los Jordis desde la prisión barcelonesa de Brians 2, donde han efectuado una parada técnica en su traslado iniciado este martes desde Madrid, ha llegado a la cárcel de Lledoners a las 13.27 horas.

Una vez en Lledoners, los cuatro políticos independentistas permanecerán en el módulo de ingresos, donde se les someterá a revisiones médicas y a entrevistas del equipo del centro penitenciario, antes de que se les asignen sus celdas definitivas.

