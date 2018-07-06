El portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Rafael Hernando, ha recurrido este viernes ante el Tribunal Constitucional el decreto aprobado por el Gobierno para renovar el Consejo de Administración de RTVE de forma urgente y transitoria al considerar que es un "golpe a la democracia perpetrado por Sánchez".
Hernando, que ha negado la urgencia de la medida adoptada por el Ejecutivo el pasado 22 de junio ante el vacío de poder que quedaba en RTVE tras expirar ese día el mandato del presidente José Antonio Sánchez, ha asegurado que ese decreto es "una intromisión y aberración jurídica contra la separación de poderes".
"Es un decreto bolivariano redactado por Podemos", ha criticado Hernando, que ha llegado al tribunal pasada la una de la tarde y acompañado por el portavoz del PP en la Comisión Mixta de control parlamentario a RTVE, Ramón Moreno, y del secretario general del grupo parlamentario popular, José Antonio Bermúdez de Castro.
"No vamos a quedarnos con los brazos cruzados y mis compañeros del Senado van a presentar otro recurso de inconstitucionalidad para poder parar este golpe a la democracia que ha perpetrado Sánchez", ha anunciado.
