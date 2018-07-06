Público
Interior Críticas a la ministra de Defensa por su "injerencia" al organizar un acto de bienvenida al director de la Guardia Civil

La AUCG indica que "el nuevo equipo al frente del Ministerio de Defensa echa un jarro de agua fría sobre las expectativas de los trabajadores de la Guardia Civil al evidenciar su apoyo al militarismo en el Cuerpo"

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, durante la rueda de prensa que ofrece posterior al encuentro que ha mantenido con el director general del CNI, Félix Sanz Roldán, hoy en el complejo de la institución de Inteligencia en Madrid. EFE/ Chema Moya

La Asociación Unificada de Guardias Civiles (AUGC) ha mostrado su "enorme sorpresa y malestar ante la injerencia" de la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, organizadora de un acto de bienvenida este viernes al nuevo director del Instituto Armado, Félix Azón, antes del protocolario que se organiza en la Dirección General de dicho Cuerpo.

"Tradicionalmente", explica AUGC en un comunicado, "las tomas de posesión de los directores del Cuerpo se habían venido realizando en la sede de la propia Dirección General -así sucederá también en este caso el próximo martes-, en actos sencillos sin alharacas ni desfiles militares".

Por este motivo, denuncian que Margarita Robles se haya "entrometido" esta vez en un protocolo que debería desarrollarse en el ámbito del Ministerio del Interior, que este viernes celebra la toma de posesión de los directores tanto de la Policía Nacional como de la Guardia Civil, contando con la presencia del titular de la cartera, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

AUGC recuerda que lleva años defendiendo lo que definen como "democratización" de la Guardia Civil. "Si ya el Gobierno anterior impuso en solitario la reforma del Código Penal Militar, de manera que cualquier agente pudiera acabar en prisión como consecuencia de un simple desencuentro laboral, con su injerencia, el nuevo equipo al frente del Ministerio de Defensa echa un jarro de agua fría sobre las expectativas de los trabajadores de la Guardia Civil al evidenciar su apoyo al militarismo en el Cuerpo", sostiene esta asociación profesional mayoritaria en el Cuerpo.

"Desde AUGC recomendamos a la ministra Robles que se ocupe por tanto de los asuntos que verdaderamente atañen a su cartera y evite irrumpir en ámbitos que no le corresponden", concluye el comunicado.

