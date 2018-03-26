Puigdemont declara este lunes ante el juez

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, que ha sido detenido este domingo en Alemania a raíz de la euroorden de detención emitida por el Tribunal Supremo, declarará este lunes ante un juez local para iniciar el proceso de revisión de la petición de las autoridades españolas, según ha informado la policía del estado de Schleswig-Holstein.
La comparecencia de Puigdemont en el juzgado servirá para verificar su identidad, ha explicado la policía en un comunicado. La Fiscalía del estado federado de Schleswig-Holstein, a cargo del caso, determinará mañana si mantiene a Puigdemont en custodia policial hasta que se resuelva su entrega a España, un paso que podría demorarse entre diez y 60 días.
Tras su detención, producida este domingo, Puigdemont ha sido trasladado al centro penitenciario de Neumünster, en el estado de Schleswig-Holstein, en el norte de Alemania.
La detención motivó este domingo movilizaciones en la calle en diferentes puntos de Catalunya, en las que en algunos casos se saldaron con cargas policiales. Las protestas concluyeron con nueve detenidos y un centenar de heridos.
