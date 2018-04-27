Público
Robo de Cifuentes Unidos Podemos pregunta en el Senado sobre el papel de la Policía en el hurto de Cifuentes 

El Senador de la formación morada, Joan Comorera, cree que ha pasado desapercibido algo "gravísimo" respecto al vídeo de Cristina Cifuentes: "la desaparición del acta policial de la intervención"

Cristina Cifuentes durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida hoy en la que ha anunciado su dimisión como presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. EFE

Unidos Podemos en el Senado quiere saber cuál fue la actuación de la Policía en el hurto de la que fuera presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes. Por esto el Senador Joan Comorera ha dirigido este viernes varias cuestiones al Gobierno relacionadas con el acta y el parte del supuesto robo producido en el supermercado Eroski de Vallecas. 

Comorera cree que ha pasado desapercibido algo "gravísimo" respecto al vídeo de Cristina Cifuentes: "la desaparición del acta policial de la intervención". Por eso buscan una explicación por parte del Gobierno para conocer "cuál es el papel de la Policía en todo lo sucedido, si recibieron llamada del establecimiento comercial y si acudieron".

Según la pregunta presentada, "la Comisaría de Policía de Puente Vallecas fue avisada por los vigilantes de seguridad, por lo que una patrulla acudió al citado establecimiento comercial". El Senador de la formación morada quiere saber si "se realizó la correspondiente acta o minuta policial por parte de los agentes" o si "fue requerido en algún momento por parte de la Policía el vídeo del supuesto hurto". 

Además, Comorera pregunta si el acta dio lugar a la "apertura de atestado o
diligencias policiales" y en tal caso, si "fueron remitidas al Juzgado de Instrucción competente". Sobre el vídeo, el Senador pregunta si "se conservó con una intencionalidad bastante cuestionable para filtrarse posteriormente a un medio de comunicación".

El supuesto intento de hurto que forzó la dimisión de Cifuentes se produjo el 4 de mayo de 2011 por la mañana en un Erooski situado frente a la Asamblea de Madrid donde trabajaba en ese momento. 

