La diputada de Unidos Podemos en el Congreso Tania Sánchez ha asegurado este viernes que es un "orgullo" y un "honor" ser la número dos de la candidatura que su compañero Íñigo Errejón va a presentar para ser el cabeza de cartel de las elecciones autonómicas de 2019 en la Comunidad de Madrid.

"Es un honor que Íñigo haya querido que le acompañara en esta candidatura que será sometida a votación de los inscritos en el próximo mes", ha señalado en declaraciones en la Cámara Baja.

Sánchez ha explicado que entiende este ofrecimiento como "un reconocimiento" a su experiencia en la política madrileña y como "el fruto natural del trabajo a fuego lento" que Íñigo Errejón ha venido desarrollando en los últimos meses para "conocer las experiencias de los ayuntamientos del cambio y la sociedad civil" con el fin de "construir un proyecto serio y solvente que expulse al PP de la Comunidad de Madrid".

Sánchez también ha subrayado que "para todo Podemos" supone "una gran satisfacción" el acuerdo para la presentación de una lista unitaria alcanzado entre Errejón y el líder de Podemos en la comunidad, Ramón Espinar.

Por último, ha explicado que todavía no ha podido hablar de su elección como número dos con el secretario general del partido morado, Pablo Iglesias. "He estado toda la mañana encerrada terminando las enmiendas madrileñas a los Presupuestos y no he tenido tiempo de hablar con nadie", ha dicho.