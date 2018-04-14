Público
Público

Catalunya 'The Washington Post' destaca en un reportaje el carácter no violento de los CDR

El prestigioso diario estadounidense publica en un artículo en el que explica cómo funcionan los Comités de Defensa de la República en Catalunya 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Concentración de apoyo a los Comités de Defensa de la República en Barcelona.(ALEJANDRO GARCÍA | EFE)

Concentración de apoyo a los Comités de Defensa de la República en Barcelona.(ALEJANDRO GARCÍA | EFE)

El diario The Washington Post publicó ayer viernes un reportaje sobre los Comités de Defensa de la República en Catalunya (CDR). Mientras una parte de la prensa española ha criminalizado a este movimiento, sin dudar en vincularlo con el terrorismo, el diario estadounidense resalta que los miembros de los CDR se declaran no violentos y aporta testimonios que desmienten las acusaciones que pesan contra este movimiento. 

La información destaca que, con la mayoría de los líderes independentistas en prisión o fuera del país, los CDR han tomado el relevo en la reivindicación de una Catalunya independiente: "Son grupos vagamente organizados como comités de defensa, y han tomado un protagonismo en el movimiento de independencia de Cataluña una vez los dirigentes han sido encarcelados o han marchado del país".

El artículo explica que los CDR se crearon en 2017 para apoyar el referéndum del 1-0 y cuenta cómo funcionan: "Sus miembros se organizan en una red de trescientos comités, y muchos tienen sus propios logos y páginas y perfiles propios en las redes sociales. Algunos CDR rurales tienen cuatro miembros, y otros en la ciudad de Barcelona reúnen doscientas personas en sus asambleas".

El diario estadounidense informa de la detención a principios de esta semana de Tamara Carrasco en Viladecans, acusada en un principio de rebelión y de terrorismo, y resalta que muchas de las protestas de los CDR han sido pacíficas, aunque no obvia los cortes de carretera. 

De hecho, The Washington Post incluye testimonios de expertos que cuestionan las acusaciones de violencia y terrorismo que pesan contra los CDR. 

Etiquetas