Torrent aplaza el pleno de investidura tras la negativa del Supremo de excarcelar a Sànchez

El president del Parlament denuncia una "vulneración de derechos" por parte del Tribunal Supremo

El president del Parlament, Jordi Torrent, aquest dimecres als passadissos de la cambra. EFE / Andreu Dalmau

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha aplazado el pleno de investidura de Jordi Sànchez a la presidencia de la Generalitat previsto para este viernes, y ha denunciado una "vulneración de derechos" por parte del Tribunal Supremo, que ha negado la excarcelación del candidato.

En un comunicado, Torrent ha anunciado el aplazamiento del pleno y ha convocado una Mesa extraordinaria para mañana para dar respuesta a la que cree es una "vulneración de derechos del Tribunal Supremo", después de que el juez Pablo Llarena haya denegado a Sànchez un permiso para acudir al pleno de su investidura

