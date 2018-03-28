Público
Zaragoza anuncia la apertura de una Oficina de Atención para víctimas de la dictadura 

Los testimonios recabados serán la base de la querella que el Consistorio interpondrá en los juzgados para que se investiguen los crímenes franquistas en la capital de Aragón

Pedro Santisteve, alcalde de Zaragoza, con los concejales Luisa Broto y Fernando Rivarés, durante un pleno del Ayuntamiento.

El Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza abrirá próximamente una Oficina de atención a las víctimas de la Guerra Civil y la dictadura franquista. El objetivo es recoger los testimonios y documentar los hechos que permitirán elaborar un informe que será la base para presentar una querella en los tribunales por los crímenes franquistas en la capital de Aragón.

Así lo ha anunciado este miércoles el Ayuntamiento que gobierna Pedro Santisteve (Zaragoza en Común), en cumplimiento de la moción aprobada en Pleno el 23 de diciembre de 2015, que insta al Consistorio a querellarse contra la dictadura para que se investiguen sus crímenes. 

La iniciativa de Zaragoza parte del compromiso adquirida en la Red de Ciudades contra la impunidad franquista, que impulsó la CEAQUA (Coordinadora Estatal de Apoyo a la Querella Argentina), y que unió a los ayuntamientos de Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza, A Coruña, Rivas, Cádiz y Pamplona en el compromiso de acabar con la impunidad franquista a través de querellas en los juzgados.  

