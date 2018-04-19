El Govern central destituirà la directora general d'Exteriors i Agustí Colomines

La participació aquest dimecres del conseller de Cultura cessat i exiliat a Brusel·les, Lluís Puig,en un acte cultural a la delegació de la Generalitat a la capital belga tindrà una resposta immediata per part del Govern central. I fulminant. L'Executiu de Mariano Rajoy ha decidit destituir la directora general de Relacions Exteriors de la Generalitat, Marina Borrell, segons informa EFE a partir de fonts del Govern espanyol. La destitució es farà efectiva en el Consell de ministres d'aquest aquest divendres, segons aquestes mateixes fonts.

Puig va participar dimecres en un acte d'homenatge a l'escriptor Manuel de Pedrolo, en el centenari del seu naixement, i es va convertir d'aquesta forma en el primer membre del darrer Govern de Carles Puigdemont -destituït en ple pel Govern central el 27 d'octubre, en aplicar el 155- que accedia a la delegació de la Generalitat a Brussel·les. Aquesta és, d'altra banda, la única delegació de la Generalitat a l'exterior que no va ser fulminantment tancada per l'Executiu de Rajoy, també en aplicació de l'article 155.

Tot just conèixer la intervenció de Puig, el Govern central va anunciar que hi prendria les "mesures oportunes", i que el fet tindria "conseqüències immediates". El ministre d'Afers Exteriors, Alfonso Dastis, va qualificar la intervenció de Puig com a "incident desagradable", i va precisar que les mesures es prendrien en el següent consell de ministres, es a dir, en el d'aquest divendres.



Borell, llicenciada en Publicitat, Màrqueting Internacional i Relacions Públiques per la London Metropolitan University, va ser nomenada en el seu càrrec al febrer de l'any passat.

En paral·lel, el Govern central ha decidir destitució un altre càrrec de la Generalitat. Es tracta d'Agustí Colomines, director de l'Escola d'Administració Pública de Catalunya, també des de febrer de l'any passat.