Público
Público

El Govern reobre sis delegacions a l'exterior i posa Serret al capdavant de la de Brussel·les

El conseller Ernest Maragall anuncia la recuperació de les seus al Regne Unit i Irlanda, Alemanya, França, Itàlia, Suïssa i els EEUU, que va tancar fulminantment l'Executiu central amb l'aplicació del 155.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La consellera de Presidència i portaveu, Elsa Artadi, i elconseller d'Exteriors, Ernest Maragall, en la roda de premsa posterior al Consell Executiu d'aquest dimarts. / Govern de la Generalitat.

La consellera de Presidència i portaveu, Elsa Artadi, i elconseller d'Exteriors, Ernest Maragall, en la roda de premsa posterior al Consell Executiu d'aquest dimarts. / Govern de la Generalitat.

Catalunya torna a tenir més d'una delegació a l'estranger. El Consell Executiu ha aprovat aquest dimarts la reobertura de les seus al Regne Unit i Irlanda, Alemanya, França, Itàlia, Suïssa i els Estats Units, així com designar l'exconsellera d'Agricultura Meritxell Serret, imputada en la causa contra l'independentisme i exiliada a Brussel·les, al capdavant de la delegació de la capital belga, l'única que no va tancar el govern de Mariano Rajoy el 28 d'octubre, amb els primers decrets després d'intervenir la Generalitat a través del 155.

[Hi haurà ampliació]

Etiquetas