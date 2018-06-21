L'Audiència de Navarra deixa en llibertat provisional els cinc membres de La Manada

Els cinc membres de la Manada han quedat en llibertat provisional. Així ho ha decidit aquest dijous la secció segona de l'Audiència de Navarra, malgrat estar condemnats a una pena de nou anys de presó cadascun per un delicte d'abús sexual a una jove durant els Sanfermines de 2016.
La decisió de l'alt tribunal es produeix només dues setmanes abans que vencés el termini màxim de dos anys estipulats per a la seva presó provisional (7 de juliol). No obstant això, en existir condemna (encara que aquesta no sigui encara ferma), el termini de presó podria haver-se ampliat fins que es complís la meitat de la condemna, és a dir, uns altres dos anys més. Aquesta decisió els deixaria en llibertat fins que la condemna sigui ferma.
La vista per decidir la seva posada llibertat va tenir lloc dilluns passat. Tres dels acusats, els que romanen empresonats en presons de Navarra, van estar presents en la vista. Els altres dos que són a presons de Madrid van haver de fer-ho per videoconferència.
S'espera que els cinc acusats surtin de presó en breu, ja que una vegada presa la decisió, la posada en llibertat és gairebé immediata.
[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]
