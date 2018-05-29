L'Eurocambra veta l'exposició sobre els presos polítics retirada a la fira ARCO

La defensa per la llibertat d’expressió s’estavella contra Europa. L’exposició "Presos polítics a l’Espanya contemporània", retirada a la fira ARCO de Madrid pel seu contingut no s’exposarà a l’Eurocambra. Fonts properes a la direcció general de comunicació del Parlament Europeu han confirmat a Públic que la comissió d’eurodiputats encarregada de prendre les decisions respecte les exposicions artístiques a la institució, que es reunia avui a les 16h, ha decidit no acollir l’obra de Santiago Sierra.



L’eurodiputat d’ERC Jordi Solé, precursor de la iniciativa, ha explicat a aquest diari que no ha estat informat de la decisió pels canals oficials, motiu pel qual es planteja interposar una denúncia. Solé assegura que ha demanat conèixer la resolució dels tècnics i no ha rebut resposta. En la mateixa línia, considera un acte contrari a la "seriositat" de la institució que la informació s’hagi filtrat a la premsa, fet que també ha comentat per les xarxes socials. Fa deu dies, la cambra ja va denegar l’exposició de l’obra per no haver fet la sol·licitud a temps.

Alguna cosa no funciona al @Europarl_EN quan, en relació amb l’organització d’aquesta exposició, les decisions preses arriben abans a la premsa que, oficialment, a qui ha fet la petició. Ho denunciaré al President i al Secretari General de l’Eurocambra (1/2) https://t.co/TxrBnjkjlN — Jordi Solé🎗 (@jordisolef) 29 de maig de 2018

Comentaré la decisió quan els serveis del Parlament em comuniquin oficialment, si és el cas, que decideixen censurar una obra d’art dins les seves instal·lacions (2/2) — Jordi Solé🎗 (@jordisolef) 29 de maig de 2018



L'exposició de Sierra mostra les cares pixelades de 24 persones, entre elles les de presos independentistes pixelades, com ara la d'Oriol Junqueras o Jordi Sànchez, per denunciar el rerefons polític que, segons l'artista, els ha portat a presó.

