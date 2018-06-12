Efectius del cos de la Policia Nacional han escorcollat aquest dimarts al matí les seus de la Conselleria d'Economia, del grup de comunicació Mediapro i del Centre de Telecomunicacions de la Generalitat (CTTI), en una operació ordenada pel jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona, i relacionada amb el referèndum d'autodeterminació del passat 1 d'octubre.



A Mediapro s'hi ha presentat una comitiva de cinc persones -un secretari judicial, dos membres de la policia científica i altres dos agents-. Els efectius policials han escorcollat l'espai de servidors que hi té contractat el consorci Administració Oberta de Catalunya -on hi participen la Generalitat i administracions locals- buscant dades del cens del referèndum. L'AOC té llogat a Mediacloud, empresa del grup Mediapro, espai físic de servidors, llum i aire condicionat, que gestiona directament.



L'escorcoll a Mediapro ha finalitzat cap a les 10:30, amb resultat "negatiu", segons han manifestat els agents, que s'han comportat amb amabilitat i han agraït el tracte rebut.

A la seu de la Conselleria d'Economia, els agents han escorcollat el despatx del cap de gabinet del secretari general de Vicepresidència, segons informa Europa Press. En els escorcolls a Economia i al CTTI s'hauria practicat una detenció.



El jutjat d'Instrucció número 13 manté imputats diversos exalts càrrecs de l'administració de la Generalitat per l'organització del referèndum de l'1-O, acusats de malversació, i que també investiga les dades del cens del referèndum.



L'operació policial té lloc poques hores abans que, segons està previst, el Tribunal Suprem faci pública la seva decisió sobre la sentència del 'cas Noos', i, més en concret, sobre el recurs d'Iñaki Urdangarin, gendre del rei emèrit Joan Carles I. Urdangarín, que va ser condemnat per un jutjat de Palma a sis anys i tres mesos de presó, ha demanat la lliure absolució.





