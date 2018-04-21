Rajoy adverteix el Govern de Balears que no segueixi "l'exemple" de Catalunya

Advertiment del president del Govern central i del PP, Mariano Rajoy, al govern d'esquerres de Balears. "La 'última cosa que necessita Balears és seguir l'exemple de divisió, enfrontament i invenció de problemes que causa tantes dificultats a tots els catalans", ha afirmat Rajoy aquest dissabte, en la clausura de la Convenció Sectorial sobre Turisme del PP, a Palma.

Rajoy ha donat també detalls d'aquest suposat mal exemple català, centrats en dos àmbits: la llengua i el turisme. Així, ha criticat els governs que "s'inventen problemes en comptes de tenir cura del que funciona i corregir el que no funciona" i, segons ha dit, "els importa més que un metge sàpiga sàpiga català que medicina". Una al·lusió directa tant a la política linguística tradicional a Catalunya com a la mesura que prepara l'executiu balear per exigir un nivell bàsic de català (B2, equivalent al mateix nivell a Catalunya i equivalent a l'EGB cursada en llengua catalana) a metges i infermeres de la sanitat pública balear.



"Em preocupa aquesta obsessió per establir el català com a requisit indispensable d'accés a la funció pública, i no com a mèrit", ha afegit Rajoy, assenyalant a "l'exemple de divisió" de Catalunya.

Rajoy també ha lamentat que hi hagi executius que "demonitzen el turisme" i practiquen la "turismofòbia", que ha definit com a "fòbia tot allò que funciona i és bo per a Espanya", referint-se al sector turístic. El president espanyol, no obstant, no ha abordat una de les demandes sobre la taula darrerament des de Balears, que la presidenta Francina Armengol ha expressat de forma repetida: que el Govern central garanteixi un 75% de descompte en el preu dels vols a la península per a residents balears.



Tornant a Catalunya, Rajoy ha afirmat que el seu govern està fent "tot el possible perquè s'hi recuperi la normalitat i la sensatesa", i perquè "les empreses tornin i la comunitat torni a ser puixant, oberta i plena d'oportunitats".