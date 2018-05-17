Rivera demana a Rajoy prorrogar el 155 i estendre'l a TV3

Albert Rivera vol mantenir la intervenció de la Generalitat, i fins i tot ampliar-la i fer-la total. I així ho ha comunicat aquest dijous al president del Govern central, Mariano Rajoy, amb qui s'ha reunit a La Moncloa fins minuts abans que Quim Torra prengués possessió com a president de la Generalitat. I poques hores abans, per tant, que la intervenció de la Generalitat pel 155 decaigui automàticament amb la formació de govern a Catalunya.

"Cal estendre l'article 155", ha afirmat Rivera en roda de premsa a la mateixa Moncloa, immediatament després de la seva trobada amb Rajoy. No només estendre'l, sinó ampliar-lo fins a aspectes que van quedar fora de la intervenció actual, com ara els mitjans de comunicació públics

Si Rajoy va aplicar el 155 com a resposta a la declaració simbòlica d'independència del dia 27 d'octubre, Rivera ha justificat formalment el nou 155 que demana en riscos potencials. "Per evitar delictes o malversació de fons", ha dit, "el millor és actuar políticament" i "aplicar el 155". "Catalunya és part d'Espanya i no sortirem corrents del nostre país", ha afirmat Rivera, que també ha interpretat que, tot que Torra sigui ja president, "qui està manant en tot això és el senyor Puigdemont".



La intervenció que Rivera ha demanat a Rajoy -i que aquest li ha denegat, segons ha lamentat el líder de Cs- és total. Incloent-hi els mitjans de comunicació de la CCMA, TV3 i Catalunya Ràdio. "No té sentit que una tele o una ràdio de l'estat vagin contra l'estat", ha afirmat Rivera, negant de passada qualsevol independència de criteri periodístic a aquests mitjans, per als quals ha demanat "control i supervisió del compliment de la llei".

En una línia semblant s'ha expressat Rivera sobre la Policia de la Generalitat, ja intervinguda. "Els Mossos són una força i cos de seguretat de l'estat, per tant no poden anar contra l'estat", ha afirmat.

