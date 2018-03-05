La Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI) presentará el próximo día 9, en el marco del Congreso de Periodismo Digital de Huesca, el ‘Observatorio contra el acoso a mujeres periodistas en redes sociales’.
La presidenta de la plataforma y codirectora de Público, Virginia Pérez Alonso, será la encargada de presentar esta iniciativa, puesta en marcha en colaboración con la Federación de Sindicatos de Periodistas (FeSP).
Según explica la PDLI en un comunicado, el objetivo principal "será rastrear y visibilizar" los casos de acoso, "una amenaza creciente para la libertad de información de la que vienen alertando organismos internacionales como la OSCE". No obstante, lamenta la organización, "no existen ni suficientes datos de la situación en España ni planes específicos de actuación".
Asimismo, otro de los fines del observatorio será elevar propuestas a los poderes públicos y a los medios para "atajar esta grave lacra", tanto para las mujeres que lo sufren como para el pluralismo y la libertad de información.
La codirectora de Público, Virginia Pérez Alonso, y la periodista de RTVE Lara Siscar mantendrán el próximo 9 de marzo un diálogo sobre 'El acoso a las mujeres periodistas, la censura que no vemos'. Las dos periodistas analizarán a partir de las 9.30 h las consecuencias de estos hechos y plantear soluciones.
