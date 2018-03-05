La editorial Libros del K.O., que ha publicado Fariña, recurrirá en apelación el auto del Juzgado de Instrucción Número 7 de Collado Villalba que ordena el secuestro del libro como medida cautelar, tras la denuncia presentada por el exalcalde de O Grove, por un supuesto delito de "injurias y calumnias" al ser mencionado en un párrafo y en un pie de página.
Fuentes de la editorial han explicado a Europa Press que las medidas cautelares "han tenido como resultado el auto del secuestro del libro". "Ahora vamos a recurrir el Auto en apelación, lo que tendrá que ser decidido por la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid", han añadido. En este sentido, han relatado que este organismo podría "tardar meses" en pronunciarse.
Así, han indicado que el próximo 5 de abril han sido citados por el juzgado número 7 de Collado Villalba en audiencia previa a raíz de la pieza principal sobre la denuncia del exalcalde por los presuntos delitos de "injurias y calumnias", por los que reclamaba 500.000 euros.
"Lo que podría pasar es que queden los hechos vistos para sentencia, y que cuando se emita la misma, también se dicte a favor o en contra del secuestro de libro", han indicado.
De este modo, ha señalado que podría celebrarse una audiencia final, para "la que no hay fecha". "Lo único que sabemos es que hay una audiencia previa", han concluido.
La jueza de Collado Villalba ha ordenado este lunes la ejecución del secuestro del libro en una providencia. Así, la jueza Alejandra Fontana exige a la editorial la inmediata paralización de la reproducción y distribución del libro tanto a través de su venta tradicional como digital, dado que el demandante depositó la fianza de 10.000 euros requerida para adoptar la medida cautelar.
