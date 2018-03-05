Público
Agresión sexual Detenido un joven acusado de agredir sexualmente en grupo a una menor en Jaén

Se trata de una persona con antecedentes y que se encontraba en busca y captura. La joven denuncia que fue agredida sexualmente después de ser introducida en un portal por una pandilla de unos cinco jóvenes. 

Coche de la Policía Nacional./EUROPA PRESS

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un joven de 21 años como uno de los presuntos autores de una agresión sexual grupal a una menor de 16 años en Jaén, tras la denuncia presentada por ella y su madre.

Lo ha indicado en declaraciones a los periodistas en Huelva el delegado del Gobierno en Andalucía, Antonio Sanz, quien ha precisado que se trata de una persona con antecedentes y que se encontraba en busca y captura.

Ha señalado que no se descartan "otras actuaciones como consecuencia del avance de la investigación", ha señalado, al tiempo que ha añadido que el detenido se encuentra en dependencias policiales a expensas de ser puesto a disposición judicial.

Sanz ha explicado que la causa está en manos del Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Jaén, que es el que estaba de guardia cuando entró la denuncia presentada por la menor y su madre.

La joven ha denunciado que presuntamente fue agredida sexualmente después de ser introducida en un portal por una pandilla de unos cinco jóvenes. Esta mañana se ha tomado declaración a la menor.

