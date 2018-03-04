La Asociación de Mujeres Juezas de España (AMJE) se sumará a la huelga feminista del próximo 8 de marzo, un "hito histórico" con el que pretende "reivindicar la igualdad real de oportunidades entre sexos" en una "huelga pionera, transversal y de ámbito internacional que se replicará en numerosos países de todo mundo" a la que muestra todo su apoyo.
Según ha explicado la asociación en un comunicado, la huelga feminista "desborda su concepto tradicional" de las huelgas para reivindicar el derecho de todas las mujeres y su papel en la sociedad. "La brecha de género salarial global es actualmente 23% según la Organización Internacional del Trabajo y a este ritmo, nos llevará 170 años cerrarla. El reparto desigual en las tareas del hogar se alza como uno de los factores más importantes de la endémica desigualdad laboral de género", expone la AMJE.
La asociación de juezas también destaca que las mujeres siguen sosteniendo "mayoritariamente" los cuidados familiares, cuando en Europa tengan el "60% de las licenciaturas" universitarias, aunque solo el 6% de las mujeres ocupa "puestos de dirección ejecutiva de grandes compañías".
Del mismo modo recuerdan que desde 2003, cuando existen registros en España, casi un millar de mujeres han muerto a manos de "sus progenitores, parejas o exparejas", motivos que han impulsado a la asociación a sumarse a la huelga feminista. "La aportación y el talento femenino enriquecen y son un complemento imprescindible para lograr decisiones más plurales, justas y equitativas que garanticen la diversidad representativa de la otra mitad de la población", concluye el comunicado.
