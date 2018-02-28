Público
Temporal de frio 'La bestia del Este' deja su primera víctima en España: fallece un hombre al sufrir una caída con la nieve en Galdakao

El temporal se ha cobrado la vida de al menos 20 personas en Europa por temperaturas de hasta 29 grados bajo cero. El año pasado el continente sufrió una ola de frío similar que se saldó con 80 víctimas mortales.

Bilbao cubierta denieve

Un tranvía pasa por la capital vizcaína, una ciudad paralizada tras amanecer cubierta de nieve, lo que ha afectado al tráfico terrestre y aéreo/EFE

Un hombre de 65 años ha fallecido este miércoles en Galdakao (Bizkaia) al resbalar en la nieve cuando caminaba por una acera del municipio y golpearse en la parte posterior de la cabeza.

El suceso ha tenido lugar a las 8:30 horas de la mañana en la calle San Juan Bautista Uriarte, donde la víctima ha resbalado, ha caído de espaldas, y se ha golpeado en la nuca contra la acera. Las asistencias sanitarias que han acudido a asistirle no han podido hacer nada por salvarle la vida, han agregado dichas fuentes.

Europa también sufre las consecuencias del temporal

La borrasca 'Emma' no solo afecta a España, también sacude a Europa. El temporal ya se ha cobrado la vida de más de 20 personas en el continente europeo. El país más afectado es Polonia con 9 fallecidos. Esta oleada de frío, denominada como 'La bestia del Este', también ha dejado cuatro víctimas mortales en Reino Unido, donde cientos de trenes y vuelos han sido cancelados y muchas escuelas no han podido impartir clases. En Francia, al menos tres sintecho han muerto por la ola de frío que se prolonga desde el pasado fin de semana. 

Las temperaturas se han alcanzado los 29 grados bajo cero en Estonia.
Temperaturas similares se han registrado en Austria y Alemania, con 24 grados bajo cero, donde también se han producido accidentes en las carreteras congeladas. 

En enero de 2017, Europa sufrió una ola de frío similar

Más de 80 personas murieron de hipotermia en enero del pasado año. La situación fue insólita porque la ola de frío llegó a muchas zonas donde no son habituales unas temperaturas tan gélidas, como los Balcanes donde se registraron entre 10 y 15 grados más bajos de lo habitual para estas fechas. Sin embargo, en esta ocasión España se ha salvó la ola de frío.

