Barcelona La Fiscalía pide seis años de prisión para un bombero por colocar cámaras en el vestuario de sus compañeras

Una de las trabajadoras del parque de Sant Andreu de Barcelona descubrió que uno de los bomberos había estado grabándola a ella y a sus compañeras durante tres meses.

Parque de bomberos de Sant Andreu, Barcelona. / Ayto. Barcelona

Una de las cuatro bomberas que trabajan en el parque de Sant Andreu de Barcelona descubrió que uno de sus compañeros había colocado una cámara en el vestuario femenino para grabarlas mientras se cambiaban. Se lo comentó a las demás afectadas y decidieron denunciarlo a la dirección. 

Concretamente, la bombera encontró un pen drive donde, después de dudar si ver el contenido, descubrió hasta trece archivos con vídeos e imágenes que se correspondían con los últimos tres meses, de julio a septiembre. En ellos se podía ver la identidad del autor.

Pero ellas decidieron no hacer público de quién se trataba y mientras él les mandó un mensaje reconociendo los hechos y pidiendo disculpas. La víctimas agradecen el apoyo mostrado tanto a sus compañeros como a la dirección del centro que suspendió de empleo y sueldo al autor. 

Además, la dirección del parque de bomberos puso en conocimiento de los Mossos d'Esquadra lo que había pasado y decidió tomar medidas presentando una denuncia. Ahora, la Fiscalía solicita seis años de prisión por un delito contra la intimidad y una indemnización de 3.000 euros para cada una de las afectadas.

