

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha indicado que el Ayuntamiento ha atendido ya a unos 4.000 refugiados y ha reiterado la ayuda ofrecida al Ministerio en 2016 en forma de una veintena de viviendas para dar cabida a otras tantas familias pero que están "sin utilizar" por el Gobierno de la Nación desde entonces.



"Cuando ofrecemos estancia para cien personas del Aquarius responde al conjunto de viviendas que ya en 2016 pusimos a disposición de la Comisión de Apoyo al Refugiado en el Ministerio pero lo que pasa es que nos consta que las tenían, porque las pusimos a disposición, pero estaban sin utilizar", ha indicado la alcaldesa en un encuentro con la prensa. Las veinte viviendas se encuentran distribuidas por toda la ciudad y están vacías a la espera de ser ocupadas por familias refugiadas.



Carmena no ha ocultado su "muchísima alegría" al observar el cambio experimentado en el Gobierno de España con respecto a la política de refugiados. Ayer ella misma constataba la "terrible situación que significaba que el Aquarius no pudiera desembarcar en Italia" cuando "de pronto se sabe que se está dispuestos a acogerlos". "Me llena de orgullo", ha dicho.

